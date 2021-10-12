Somalia marks 67th anniversary of National Flay Day

Somalia on Tuesday commemorated the 67th anniversary of the National Flag Day which is marked 12th October annually here in the capital Mogadishu, and rest of the country, SONNA reported.

Mohamed Awale Liban designed the National flag consisting of a light blue with central white star, each of its five point referred to Somali homeland.

Colorful occasions aimed at making this National Flag Day bigger and remembering to those sacrificed for defending it, are currently taking place in Mogadishu, Administrative capitals of regional states in Somalia and diaspora community across the world.

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo congratulated the public on the 67th anniversary of the National Flag Day.

The president pointed out that Somali people sacrificed themselves and their properties for their national flag which stands for unity, sovereignty and togetherness.

“ Today is a great day, it comes 67 years after when the Somali Flag was founded, which stands for the unity, sovereignty and togetherness of Somali people who struggled long period in gaining their independence and ruling their country”, Mr. Farmajo said.

The President called for the Somali People to unite for strengthening their government and fighting against the terrorist militant group of Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic, H.E. Mohamed Hussein Roble congratulated Somali people on 67th anniversary of the National Flay Day, calling them unity, peace and prosperity.

“Let our flag be at highest level and our unity prevail. We have great gratitude for our heroes who struggled to defend the flag and land. Congratulations all”, Prime Minister Roble said.

Regional leaders of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest and Jubaland States also shared congratulations and best wishes on the celebration of the National Day with Somali People.