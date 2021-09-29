The outgoing senate speaker reelected today

The Somaliland’s state upper house senate election which is undergoing today in the Somali capital Mogadishu, on Wednesday 13 senator candidates are vying for six seats out of 11 seats, the outgoing senate speaker Abdi Hashi has been declared, the winner of first Somaliland senate seat in the upcoming 11th Somali federal parliament, after his contender withdrew from the race, according to the state election commission.

Senator Abdi Hashi, has got 44 votes out of 46 electoral delegates, who are meant to elect the Somaliland’s 11 upper house senators.

