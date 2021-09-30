The senatorial election of Somaliland will conclude today in Mogadishu

The election of five seats part of 11 senate seats in the Somalia’s upper house from Somaliland is due to conclude today in Mogadishu.

12 senatorial candidates will be vying these five seats and two of them have be allocated for female only, and for five females are contesting, a tent inside the heavily fortified compound of Mogadishu airport is hosting the election of the 11 seats representing from northern regions of Somalia known as Somaliland.

Yesterday, six seats of the Somaliland upper house senators have elected in Mogadishu, the winners included the current minister of information of Somalia, H.E Osman Obokar Dubbe.