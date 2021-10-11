Commerce Minister of Somalia attends 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Serbia

Somali Minister of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Khalif Abdi Omar on Monday attended the commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Belgrade, Serbia, SONNA reported.

“Today on October 11, 2021 in Belgrade the Capital of the Republic of Serbia is hosting a High Level Meeting to Commonerate the 60th Anniversary of thr Non-Aligned Movement which is now underway”, Somali Embassy in Serbia said on Twitter post.

The Non-Aligned Movement formed in 1961 under the leadership of the former Yugoslavia when the world began to polarize between East and West brings together leaders from over 100 countries in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, to mark its 60th anniversary

The two-day summit is considered a high-participation event that is taking place despite the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

The last summit was held in the capital Baku in 2019, hosted by Azerbaijan, which was included in the Non-Aligned Movement in 2011 and is the current secretary-general.

Source: SONNA/Agency