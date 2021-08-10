Al-Shabab Attack Civilian family in Bacadweyn Town

The murderous of Al-Shabab have yet again proven that they hold little regard for Somali and the lives of its people. This week Alshabaab have cowardly attacked the innocent, killing a family in their car with the use of an improvised explosive device.

The attack happened near Bacadweyn town in Galmudug state of Somalia, where Al-Shabab have been driven back by the Somali National Army and its partners.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Osman Dubbe condemned this heinous crime and praised Somali National Army in their progress and urged them to speed up their mission to defend the innocent Somali civilians.