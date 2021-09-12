UN deputy Chief visit Somalia

High level delegate led by the deputy Secretary General of the United Nation Amina J. Mohamed on Sunday visited Mogadishu the capital of Somalia, her trip was covered and ensured how election is now going on special for women’s political participation in Somalia.

Upon her arrival at the airport, she received a warm welcome by the ministers of federal government including minister of planning and minister of women.

In a meeting on women empowerment had with large number of women led by the minister of women and human rights development H.E Hanifa Mohamed Ibrahim, they have discussed the situation of the country right now, and how Somali women is going take part in the decision-making system.

The minister Hanifa, who briefed the media after the meeting highlighted what they have talked about which include; promoting Somali women in politics during this electoral process and putting all effort for securing the 30% per cent of women quota.

Along with her delegate have been escorted to the presidential palace, where president Farmajo received, during the meeting, the deputy Secretory General of the UN updated the head of state about her trip to Somalia.

The minister of planning H.E Jamal Hassan, who was part of the meeting told to the state media, the president and UN delegate discussed range of issues, the election process and strengthening the cooperation between Somali government and UN agencies.

“The meeting was about speed up electoral process, ….. improving and strengthening relationship between Somali and UN agencies and working together development of the country,” said the minister.

The UN high level delegation led by H.E Amina, also had a meeting with Somali prime minister H.E Mohamed Hussein Roble along with the presidents of five Somali federal state members, according to the brief statement posted on the prime minister office Facebook page was said this meeting covered; holding credible election, economic development, security of the country and social.

By Ali Abdirahman