Foreign Minister commends consultations on Somali national diaspora Policy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud , commended the progress of the consultation process to finalize the Somali National Diaspora Policy.

Consultants and technicians of the Diaspora Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), held a consultative session on August 3 with 13 relevant ministries of the Federal Government of Somalia, and also held a conference in Baidoa on August 21 to consult with various diaspora returnees in Southwest State to gather their views on policy .

The Director of the Diaspora Department, Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Awale, said that his team will continue consulting meetings with all the various returning Somali diaspora and public opinion makers, including religious scholars, women, youth, businessmen, academics and diaspora communities, and will conduct shuttle tours in all federal member states including Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Jubaland and Banadir Regional Administration (BRA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation brings together the different visions within the framework of the national diaspora policy to be put forward in the Council of Ministers for discussion and formal approval.