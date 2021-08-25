“Home of Somali Poetry” initiative launches with Somali Poetry Archive and Somali Poetry Awards

25 August 2021 — Today sees the birth of a new cultural initiative in Somalia: the Home of Somali Poetry (Hoyga Maansada Soomaaliyeed), which brings together Somali poets and poetry enthusiasts to promote Somali poetry and use it to foster peace and human rights.

With support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Home of Somali Poetry website (www.hoygamaansada.com ) hosts a growing Somali Poetry Archive, which preserves the classics and showcases new work from a fresh generation of poets, as well as an online magazine for poetry-related articles, interviews with poets, live performances, learning resources and more.

Starting this year, the Home of Somali Poetry initiative will run the annual Somali Poetry Awards – an “Oscars” of Somali poetry to recognise the very best creative talent across three categories: Poet of the Year, Woman Poet of the Year (sponsored by UNDP) and Youth Poet of the Year. The Awards open for entries through the Home of Somali Poetry website on 21 September and this year’s judges are leading and upcoming poets including Ahmed F. Ali (Idaajaa), Osman Abdullahi Guure, Mohamud Haji Mohamed (Tarash), Asha Mohamud Yusuf (Asha-luul) and Hawa Jama Abdi.

“I am very excited to see this Home of Somali Poetry initiative get started and take part as a judge for the Somali Poetry Awards,” said Abwaan Idaaja. “We Somalis have so much to contribute to the world and our poetry is top of the list, so I encourage everyone to support the Home of Somali Poetry and enter the Awards.”

The Home of Somali Poetry initiative will also organise special events to help unite Somalis around their shared literary culture and advocate for peace and human rights, as well as commissioning new work from Somali poets and organising live performances and cultural exchanges.

“Somali poetry is among the best in the world. It deserves a first-class home to keep it safe and a platform that can promote it with pride and love,” said Aar Mantaa, high-profile supporter of the Home of Somali Poetry. “We encourage anyone with a love for Somali poetry to visit us online and get involved.”

“UNDP is delighted to support the Home of Somali Poetry as it strides onto the Somali cultural scene,” said UNDP Somalia Resident Representative, Jocelyn Mason. “Poetry unites all Somalis and this common language and literary inheritance is a powerful tool for peace.”

For additional information, please contact [email protected] / +252 61 928 8867 or follow:

Twitter: @hoygamaansada

Facebook: @hoygamaansada

Instagram: @hoygamaansada

YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/yxfrcnsk

* * *

The Home of Somali Poetry is an initiative to preserve and promote Somali poetry and use this great literary tradition to make the world a better place. Set up in 2021, its website www.hoygamaansada.com/ hosts the Somali Poetry Archive and annual Somali Poetry Awards.

As the United Nations lead agency on international development, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. We help countries to develop policies, leadership skills, partnering abilities, institutional capabilities, and to build resilience to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Our work is concentrated in three focus areas; sustainable development, democratic governance and peace building, and climate and disaster resilience. www.so.undp.org