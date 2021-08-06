Somali National Army along with Galmudug regional forces have been gaining a significant ground in southern Mudug region for the last four weeks.

As the operations continue the troops have captured on Friday morning Dabagalo and Miliqo villages under Harardheere district and they are on their way to Harardheere.

The army destroyed and dismantled Alshaab’s bases and hideouts in the region and weakened their ability of attack.

More than 200 Al-Shabab militants were killed, 18 bases destroyed, 4 towns and 10 villages liberated during anti-terrorism operation in Mudug region.

Elsewhere in the country, Somali National Army’s commandos ( DANAB) conducted on Friday security operations to flush out terrorist in Bura, Hawalo Kofi, Fareydhubow, Yaaq Dabel and Bula Haji villages in the lower Juba region.

By: Mohamed Dhoore