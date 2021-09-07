Minister of work visit Somali embassy in Cairo

Minister of work and social affairs of Somalia H.E Abdiwahab Ugas Hussein who is in official visit in Egypt has today paid a courtesy call to the Somali embassy in Cairo, as per statement from his office.

Somalia’s ambassador to Egypt Ilyas Sheikh Omar and other diplomats have made by the minister a warm welcome at the embassy.

“The minister, welcome to your home, I and other diplomats, we put our efforts together which is how this embassy could play its role of representing for Somalia, so that, the strengthening cooperation with our host country Egypt is very crucial,” said the ambassador.

On his side, the visiting minister H.E Abdiwahab he extends his gratitude to the Somali diplomats in Egypt for their warm welcoming and tireless working and he also emphasized that Somali embassy in Egypt is good example for a country recovering from chaos and miserable.

“What I saw here, is the ambassador and its diplomats who are committed and have competent, I want to thank for that and you have shown up to the others that Somalia is a country, I am so grateful about restoring the function of the embassy,” said the minister.

The minister also said, it is a lucky working for your country it’s an opportunity which everybody thinking for about it, but not get it at all, let’s this opportunity advantage to the right side.

Somalia’s minister of work and social affairs Mr. Abdiwahab is being attended in a 47th of Arab workers ministerial conference which is concluded over the weekend in Egyptian capital Cairo.

By: Ali Abdirahman